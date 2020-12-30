A 20-year-old Mount Vernon man has been charged in relation to a November hit-and-run collision that left a 16-year-old with severe injuries.
Luke Minor was arrested Nov. 24, about a week after the incident that required the girl to be placed in a medically-induced coma at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, court records show.
He was initially held on a Skagit County District Court magistrate's warrant for investigation of hit-and-run, which gave prosecutors 30 days to charge him in the felony-level Superior Court.
Minor was charged Dec. 18 in Skagit County Superior Court with one count of vehicular assault, reckless manner.
He is accused of striking the girl as she walked home from work about 5 p.m. Nov. 16 near the intersection of East College Way and North 35th Street.
According to court documents, Minor had a friend in the car when the incident occurred. Despite the friend telling Minor he needed to stop after his vehicle struck the girl, Minor did not. He instead drove from the scene, nearly striking another car in the process.
The friend told his parents about the incident the next morning, and the parents then picked up Minor and drove the two men to the Mount Vernon Police Department.
Minor pleaded not guilty to the charge Dec. 21, and has posted $50,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.