Federal prosecutors have charged a 38-year-old man in connection with a May 3 gun theft at a Bow gun store.
A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states Joey A. Maillet, who appears transient, was charged Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle with two counts of theft from a federal firearms licensee.
One count is in relation to the May 3 theft of 13 rifles from All American Armory in Bow and one is in connection with an April 13 theft of 26 pistols from Fred’s Guns in Sequim, according to charging documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.
According to the release, video surveillance shows the suspect in both cases used a similar tactic to gain entry to the gun stores.
In Sequim, video shows the suspect ramming a backhoe into the doors of the store. In Bow, surveillance shows the suspect using a stolen pick-up truck to back into the doors of the store.
That pick-up truck was reported stolen from a Bow area property and was later found abandoned in Birch Bay State Park near Ferndale. Items reported stolen from a Ferndale residence were in the truck bed, according to the release.
On May 10, Ferndale police saw Maillet riding a bicycle in town and arrested him on an outstanding warrant for a previous burglary in Everett.
Maillet was in possession of a backpack at the time of his arrest that contained ammunition and price tags for guns connected with the Bow gun store, according to charging documents.
Blood on the broken glass at Fred’s Guns was matched to Maillet through DNA testing at the State Patrol Crime Lab, as were fingerprints on the store’s display case, according to the documents.
Maillet was held initially at the Whatcom and Clallam county jails.
Emily Langlie, communications director for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, said after state charges were dropped this week in favor of federal prosecution, Maillet was transferred Thursday to the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac.
Langlie said Maillet’s last known address, in Massachusetts, appears invalid.
Theft from a federal firearms licensee is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.