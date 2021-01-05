A 62-year-old man was charged Monday in Skagit County Superior Court for allegedly trying to set on fire pumps at a Mount Vernon gas station.
James Paul Doggett was charged with first-degree attempted arson after he allegedly used a lighter and a lit cigarette in an attempt to set two pumps on fire at a gas station in the 800 block of West Division Street on New Year’s Day.
According to court documents, police were called to the gas station to reports that a man had stolen lighter fluid from outside the store and was removing the pumps’ nozzles in an effort to light them.
When officers arrived, they found the man, who first identified himself as “God,” with a bicycle he had allegedly taken from a customer at the station, court records state.
The man eventually provided his real name, which officers were able to confirm via a driver’s license photo, documents state.
Surveillance video allegedly shows Doggett trying to set on fire not only the pumps but a nearby sign, documents state.
His attempts were unsuccessful and there was no damage, records state.
Doggett was arrested at the scene and was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center, where he is being held on $5,000 bail.
