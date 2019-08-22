MOUNT VERNON — A 23-year-old Friday Harbor man was charged Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court with controlled substance homicide after allegedly selling counterfeit drugs to an Anacortes man who died of an overdose.
Logan Allan Eby is also charged with two other counts related to the possession and distribution of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Eby is accused of selling the drugs to Frank Gray, whose body was found in his Anacortes home on Feb. 4.
Gray, court documents state, was trying to stay clean. Eby, however, continued to push pills on him.
According to court documents, just a few days before Gray's body was found another Anacortes man nearly died after overdosing on the same pills. That man had reportedly gotten them from Gray, who had gotten them from Eby.
Eby was arrested Monday and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center, where he is being held on $150,000 bail.
