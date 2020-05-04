A Sedro-Woolley man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a collision that resulted in the death of a woman.
Scott Osburn Jr., 26, faces three felony charges: vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and attempting to elude a police vehicle, according to documents filed Friday in Skagit County Superior Court.
Osburn is being held at the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $500,000 bail.
About 2 p.m. Thursday, Sedro-Woolley police received a report that Osburn was witnessed participating in a possible drug deal from a vehicle he was driving. Police, familiar with Osburn's criminal history involving drug use, determined he was not licensed to drive, according to a police report.
When an officer located Osburn in the vehicle described, Osburn fled through the city, driving through 25 mph residential areas and 50 mph areas of Highway 9 at speeds up to 90 mph and without yielding at stop signs, according to the report.
When Osburn failed to stop at the intersection of Warner and Township streets, the 2001 Acura he was driving struck a vehicle traveling northbound on Township Street and flipped over, striking a parked vehicle and coming to a rest on its top.
A 27-year-old woman was partially ejected from the Acura and died at the scene, according to the police report. A 66-year-old woman was removed from the Acura by first responders and hospitalized with multiple fractures.
When Osburn was arrested about 2:30 p.m. that day, a search warrant was obtained to collect a blood sample at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center. Osburn was confirmed to have been intoxicated at the time of the collision, according to the charges filed in Skagit County Superior Court.
Osburn could face life in prison and/or a fine of $50,000 for the vehicular homicide charge.
