A 37-year-old Marysville man has been charged in Skagit County Superior Court with one count of vehicular homicide for allegedly causing the crash that killed a 22-year-old Whatcom County man last week.
Terry Macewen was charged Friday. He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $150,000 bail.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Macewen was driving southbound on Interstate 5 near Conway when he attempted to pass a semi-truck that was in the right lane.
As he moved into the center lane to make the pass, he struck a trailer and attached truck that were disabled in the middle lane, documents show.
The driver of that vehicle, 22-year-old Jordan Blankenship, was standing between the truck and the trailer when the trailer was struck.
Blankenship was killed at the scene.
Macewen was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital before being transported to the jail. He is set to be arraigned Friday.
