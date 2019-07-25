MOUNT VERNON — A Bellingham man was convicted Thursday on 10 charges related to a March 2018 drive-by shooting in Burlington.
A jury found Keith Rawlins, 51, guilty of 10 of the 11 charges he was facing in relation to an incident in which he was attempting to sell drugs to two teenage boys.
Rawlins was found guilty on three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of drive-by shooting, hit-and-run resulting in injury, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
He was found not guilty of possessing a stolen firearm.
According to court documents, Rawlins met with the boys at Cascade Mall to sell them marijuana.
An altercation ensued and the boys fled in a vehicle, with Rawlins pursuing them in another vehicle. While the boys were attempting to flee, their vehicle rolled over, causing minor injuries to each of them.
Rawlins was later arrested in Bellingham along with his girlfriend Jantina Marie Sellers, who was also charged for her involvement in the incident.
Days before Rawlins' trial, Sellers pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree attempted assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.
She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Rawlins' trial began July 15, and jury deliberations started about noon Wednesday. The jury returned a verdict about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Sentencing for Rawlins is scheduled for next week.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.