A 74-year-old Bothell man has died following a one-car vehicle collision Tuesday near Rockport.
Charles W. Hickey was driving on Highway 530 near the intersection with Highway 20 about 6:45 a.m. when his 1992 Ford Explorer crossed the center line, left the roadway and struck a phone utility box and tree.
Hickey was transported to Providence Hospital in Everett, where he died.
