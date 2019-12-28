Goskagit

BURLINGTON — A 36-year-old Burlington man died Friday evening after his car struck a train at the intersection of Highway 20 and Garrett Road west of Burlington, according to the State Patrol.

The train pulled the vehicle for a mile before the vehicle caught fire, according to a State Patrol news release.

The driver was identified as Christopher Brock. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Skagit County sheriff's deputy was attempting to stop the vehicle for traffic violations when the vehicle made a turn onto Garrett Road and struck the train traveling through the intersection.

There were no other passengers in the car.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

