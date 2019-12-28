BURLINGTON — A 36-year-old Burlington man died Friday evening after his car struck a train at the intersection of Highway 20 and Garrett Road west of Burlington, according to the State Patrol.
The train pulled the vehicle for a mile before the vehicle caught fire, according to a State Patrol news release.
The driver was identified as Christopher Brock. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Skagit County sheriff's deputy was attempting to stop the vehicle for traffic violations when the vehicle made a turn onto Garrett Road and struck the train traveling through the intersection.
There were no other passengers in the car.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.