A Sedro-Woolley-area man was killed Wednesday morning after he was pinned beneath a tractor he had been driving.
Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a tractor accident about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 27000 block of Burmaster Road east of Sedro-Woolley, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
Deputies located a tractor that had flipped over on a hill in a field, pinning the 56-year-old operator. The man was found deceased at the scene.
Clark said the incident occurred on a steep section of the property.
The Skagit County Coroner’s Office removed the body from the scene. The man's identity has not been released.
Don McMoran, director of the Washington State University Skagit County Extension, said he estimates that one tractor rollover fatality occurs about every decade in Skagit County, and that several are injured in rollover incidents each year. He said he has lost a brother and classmate to tractor rollovers.
He said traffic rollovers are the most common cause of fatalities on farms nationwide.
To help prevent such incidents, McMoran said the extension offers a Gearing Up for Safety course each year on safe operation of farm equipment.
