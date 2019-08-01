MOUNT VERNON — A man convicted for his role in a March 2018 drive-by shooting in Burlington was sentenced Wednesday to 37 years, four months in prison.
Keith Rawlins, 51, was found guilty last week of 10 of 11 charges, including three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and one count of drive-by shooting.
At his age, Rawlins’ long sentence is equivalent to death in prison, Rawlins’ lawyer, Devin Hennessey, said.
Based on what he called ineffective counsel, Rawlins has notified the court of his intent to appeal his conviction.
According to court documents, Rawlins met with two boys at Cascade Mall to sell them marijuana.
An altercation ensued and the boys fled in a vehicle, with Rawlins pursuing them in another vehicle. While the boys were attempting to flee, their vehicle rolled over, causing minor injuries to both of them.
Rawlins was later arrested in Bellingham along with his girlfriend Jantina Marie Sellers, who was also charged for her involvement in the incident.
Days before Rawlins’ trial, Sellers pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree attempted assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.
She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
