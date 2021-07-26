A 30-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was injured Saturday after crashing his truck into a tree on Baker Lake Road.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, the man was driving south near Burpee Hill Road about 7:45 p.m. when he drifted off the roadway and onto the right shoulder.
He then overcorrected multiple times before losing control, crossing the roadway and crashing into three trees.
His vehicle came to rest in a nearby ditch.
The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries.
