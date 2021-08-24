A 50-year-old man was severely injured Monday night after falling off Devils Tower near Concrete.
The Skagit County Sheriff's Office was called to the site in the 6500 block of Baker River Road about 10 p.m. when a woman reported her friend had fallen from the top of the tower, landing about 50 feet down in the brush near the shoreline of Lake Shannon, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said in a news release.
When deputies arrived, they initiated a search and rescue response with Skagit County Mountain Rescue, East County Water Rescue, county fire districts 8 and 10 and the Concrete Fire Department responded, Clark said. A search helicopter crew from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island was alerted and was put on standby to assist.
Medical personnel moved the man to a boat then transferred him to a medical helicopter.
The man was in critical condition when he was airlifted from the scene, Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.