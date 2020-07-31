A 42-year-old Snohomish man suffered minor injuries Thursday evening in a suspected hit-and-run rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5 south of Mount Vernon.
The driver of a red Honda who was reportedly driving erratically and cutting off other drivers caused the Snohomish man’s Jeep to roll over and crash at 5 p.m. just south of milepost 224, State Patrol trooper Anthony Reese said.
State Patrol is investigating the crash as a hit-and-run incident.
The driver of the Jeep was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital for minor head injuries, Reese said. The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene.
The Mount Vernon Fire Department and Skagit County Fire District 3 responded to the crash.
Reese said the suspect was driving a Honda with no license plate and a temporary registration tag. He said anyone with information about the crash or vehicle can contact State Patrol at 360-654-1204.
