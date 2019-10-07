A 31-year-old Maple Falls man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a collision early Monday morning on Alger Cain Lake Road.
According to court records, Mark Allen Kamphouse is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail for allegedly causing the death of a 62-year-old Ferndale man.
The collision occurred near the 300 block of Alger Cain Lake Road when Kamphouse, who was driving north, allegedly crossed the center line, slamming head-on into the victim’s vehicle, according to a news release from the State Patrol.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Kamphouse is to be arraigned Oct. 18.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.