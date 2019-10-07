Crime/handcuffs

A 31-year-old Maple Falls man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a collision early Monday morning on Alger Cain Lake Road.

According to court records, Mark Allen Kamphouse is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail for allegedly causing the death of a 62-year-old Ferndale man.

The collision occurred near the 300 block of Alger Cain Lake Road when Kamphouse, who was driving north, allegedly crossed the center line, slamming head-on into the victim’s vehicle, according to a news release from the State Patrol.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Kamphouse is to be arraigned Oct. 18.

