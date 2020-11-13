A 22-year-old Whatcom County man was killed Thursday after his vehicle broke down on Interstate 5 and he was struck by another vehicle.
Jordan Blankenship was driving a pickup truck and hauling a utility trailer south of Mount Vernon about 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle broke down in the center southbound lane of the three-lane highway, State Patrol trooper Heather Axtman said.
Troopers were on their way to help him when they got a report that the vehicle had been struck, Axtman said.
Blankenship had gotten out of his vehicle and was standing between the truck and trailer when the trailer was struck from behind by a pick-up truck driven by a 37-year-old Marysville man, Axtman said.
Blankenship was killed at the scene.
The Marysville man had been in the right lane when he attempted to pass a semitruck, Axtman said. As he moved into the center lane, he was unable to stop, and struck Blankenship's trailer.
Both trucks and the trailer were significantly damaged, and caused all three lanes of the highway to be closed for several hours, Axtman said.
The Marysville man was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital, but refused treatment, she said.
He was later booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of vehicular homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.