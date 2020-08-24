A 33-year-old Bellingham man driving a motorcycle died Sunday after colliding with a car on Highway 20 in east Skagit County.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, George Shuffelt was riding his motorcycle about 10 miles west of Rainy Pass when he apparently crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck.
Shuffelt was wearing a helmet, but was declared dead at the scene.
The 55-year-old Mount Vernon man driving the pickup truck was uninjured, as was his wife, who was a passenger in the truck.
