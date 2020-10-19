A 59-year-old Blaine man died early Saturday morning after the motorcycle he was riding struck a guardrail on Highway 20 near Sims Road east of Sedro-Woolley.
The man, who identity has not been released, was driving east on Highway 20 about 4:30 a.m. when his motorcycle apparently left the road and struck a guardrail, according to a news release from the State Patrol.
The man, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, the release states.
