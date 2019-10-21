A 69-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was killed Sunday in a collision on Interstate 5 near the Cook Road exit after he apparently crossed into southbound traffic and was struck by another vehicle.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, the man was driving north when he veered off the road, through the cable barrier and into the southbound lanes.
His vehicle was then struck by a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Anacortes man, the report states.
The older man's vehicle rolled over and came to a rest on the southbound shoulder, the release states.
He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
