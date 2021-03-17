A 25-year-old Bellingham man was killed Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly crossed the center line while driving and crashed into another vehicle.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, Justin Friedrich was driving south on Higgins Airport Road near Ovenell Road west of Burlington about 1 p.m. when he apparently crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle, the release states.
It's unknown if Friedrich was wearing a seat belt, the release states. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital with injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.