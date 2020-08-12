A 22-year-old Skagit County man pleaded guilty Monday to selling cocaine out of his Burlington home during a six-month period in 2018 and 2019.
Kale Forest Bailey pleaded guilty in Skagit County Superior Court to three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of maintaining a premises or vehicle for drug trafficking.
Bailey was arrested in January 2019 after a Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit investigation during which detectives were able to purchase drugs from Bailey on multiple occasions.
A search warrant later served at his home revealed 300 grams of cocaine, two pistols and ammunition, $7,350 in cash, an AK-47 rifle with ammunition, about 4 pounds of marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia, court documents state.
An additional charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dropped as a result of plea negotiations, court records show, as were several sentencing enhancement charges.
Bailey is set to be sentenced Oct. 8, at which point prosecutors will recommend he serve three years in prison, documents state.
