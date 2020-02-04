A 39-year-old man who stole 39 guns from gun shops in Skagit and Clallam counties pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges in U.S. District Court in Seattle.
Joey A. Maillet faces up to 10 years in prison for the April 13 break-in of Fred's Guns in Sequim and the May 3 break-in of All American Armory in Bow, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.
In the Sequim break-in, video shows Maillet ramming a backhoe into the doors of the store before breaking the glass display cases and stealing 26 firearms, the release states.
In Bow, surveillance video shows Maillet using a pickup truck to back into the doors of the store, then using a garbage can stolen from the nearby post office to steal 13 rifles.
Of the 39 guns stolen by Maillet, four have been recovered, according to the news release. All were found either at crime scenes or on suspects of crimes in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The pickup truck used in the Bow break-in was reported stolen from a Bow-area property and was later found abandoned at Birch Bay State Park near Ferndale. Items reported stolen from a Ferndale residence were in the truck bed.
On May 10, Ferndale police saw Maillet riding a bicycle in town and arrested him on an warrant for a previous burglary in Everett.
At the time of his arrest, Maillet was in possession of a backpack that contained ammunition and price tags for guns connected with the Bow gun store, according to court documents.
Blood on the broken glass at Fred’s Guns was matched to Maillet, as were fingerprints on the store’s display case, the release states.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will recommend Maillet serve six years in prison and that he repay the gun shops for their losses, including the damage done to the buildings.
He is set to be sentenced in May, when the judge can sentence him to more than the agreed upon six years.
