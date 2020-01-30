MOUNT VERNON — A 24-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder for his role in the 2017 shooting death of another man.
Issac Manuel Carrasco Jr. is the last of four men to plead guilty in the death of 38-year-old Jason Boyes of Mount Vernon, who was shot Aug. 1, 2017, while watching TV in his apartment in the 2300 block of Kulshan View Drive.
Prosecutors have said that Carrasco, although not the one who pulled the trigger, played the largest role in Boyes' death because he was the one who knew Boyes and made the plan for the apparent robbery.
The other three men involved in the shooting — Hayden John Allen Picaman, Angel Lopez-Rueda and Christian Eden Flores — are serving prison sentences for their roles in Boyes' death.
Picaman, who was 19 at the time of the killing, was the first to plead guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in prison; Lopez-Rueda, who was 18 at the time of the killing, was sentenced to 14 years in prison; and Flores, who was 19, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
While he has yet to be sentenced, prosecutors are recommending Carrasco be sentenced to 17 years in prison.
He will be sentenced Wednesday.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.