MOUNT VERNON — A 51-year-old Federal Way man pleaded not guilty Friday to several charges related to a January robbery of a gas station in Anacortes.
Robert Roland Cool is charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of robbery and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Cool is one of two men charged in relation to the Jan. 21 robbery. He was arrested Jan. 30.
According to court documents, Anacortes police were called to the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 to the report of a man wearing a black mask and dark clothing entering the gas station’s store, displaying a handgun and demanding money.
The man left the store with the money and fled south in a maroon pickup truck, which had been stolen nearby about a half-hour earlier, records state. Police found the vehicle quickly, but did not locate a suspect.
Using surveillance video from the scene of the vehicle theft, Anacortes police identified two suspects in a gray Ford pickup truck. The truck, along with Cool and his co-defendant Kenneth Lohman, was located at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge on Jan. 29.
Search warrants issued for the vehicle and Cool’s residence yielded drug paraphernalia and a BB gun, according to court documents.
Documents state police found Lohman’s height, shoe size and gait matched those of the suspect in surveillance footage from the gas station.
Both men were booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for further investigation. Cool has since been released on $75,000 bail.
Lohman, who pleaded not guilty to the same charges on Feb. 14, remains in custody on $100,000 bail.
