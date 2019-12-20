MOUNT VERNON — A 19-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded not guilty Friday to premeditated murder for a Dec. 6 shooting that left a man dead in Burlington.
Christian Manuel Flores is accused of shooting to death 23-year-old Douglas J. Gunter of La Conner outside the Skagit Big Mini Mart.
Flores has been held at the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $2 million bail since his Dec. 11 arrest.
At his Friday arraignment, prosecutor Trisha Johnson said the state intends to seek an exceptional sentence against Flores based on the belief he committed the killing in order to advance or promote in an organization and that he committed the crime shortly after being released from custody on other charges.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police suspect Flores is a member of a gang.
For Gunter's family, the thought that their loved one could have been killed for such a reason is upsetting.
"To me, it hurts more because to me it means my brother was nothing," said Gunter's sister, Marlys Baker. "I hate that my brother's being associated with a gang."
As with Flores' previous court hearing, members of Gunter's family filled the courtroom.
"I want to come here and I want justice," said Gunter's mother Julie Bobb.
Among Bobb's five children, Gunter was her only son, she said.
"It's just so upsetting," Bobb said. "That's so unfair."
State law says the minimum penalty for premeditated murder is 20 years in prison. Because the charge includes a firearm enhancement, that would add an additional three years to any sentence.
Flores' next court hearing is scheduled for January.
