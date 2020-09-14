A 33-year-old Lake McMurray man died Saturday morning after being pulled unconscious from the lake.
The man was reportedly working on a dock on the southern part of the lake before a family member saw him floating in the water near shore, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.
Bystanders and then first responders attempted lifesaving measures after the man was pulled from the water, but he died at the scene.
The Skagit County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.
