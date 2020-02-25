A 73-year-old man reported missing Monday after not returning from a hunting trip earlier in the day was found dead later that evening.
According to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, the Hamilton-area man was reported missing about 7:50 p.m. after he did not return for dinner.
About half an hour later, friends found his vehicle on the shoulder of Medford Road, the release states.
The man was found dead inside.
Deputies determined there had been no foul play and that his death was likely due to a medical issue, the release states.
The man’s dog was with him at the time, but was unharmed.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.