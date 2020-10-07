A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to breaking into and stealing guns from two gun stores, including one in Skagit County.
Joey Maillet pleaded guilty in February to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle states.
Maillet was accused of stealing nearly 40 firearms from two gun shops in 2019.
According to court records, Maillet used a backhoe to break into and steal 26 guns from Fred's Guns in Clallam County in April 2019, then used a stolen pick-up truck to break into and steal 13 rifles from All American Armory in Bow in May 2019.
Of the 39 guns stolen by Maillet, four have been recovered, according to the news release. The four were found either at crime scenes or on suspects of crimes in Canada, the release states.
None of the rifles taken from the Skagit County gun store have been recovered, the press release states.
Maillet has been ordered to pay restitution to both stores for the damages and lost property, the news release states.
He will be supervised for three years upon his release from prison.
