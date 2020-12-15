A 69-year-old-Marblemount man was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to assaulting two women, one whom he held against her will for several days.
Jean Robert Streitler Jr. pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to charges of first- and second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault in the incidents involving the two women.
Three of the charges are related to a January 2018 incident in which Streitler held a woman against her will at his Marblemount home for days, sexually and physically assaulting her.
According to court documents, the woman was initially with Streitler willingly, but on Jan. 17 he imprisoned her in his motor home after he became upset when he thought she would leave.
She escaped three days later, flagging down a passing vehicle, whose occupants then called 911.
She was taken to PeaceHealth United General Medical Center for an evaluation and was found to have ligature marks, bruising, cuts and burns that were consistent with her description of the events.
When members of law enforcement searched Streitler's motor home, they found several weapons and other items the woman had described.
After Streitler’s arrest, a second woman contacted Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies and told them her experiences with Streitler, including at least one time she had been raped by him.
After his release from prison, Streitler will be required to register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.