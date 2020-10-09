A 22-year-old Skagit County man has been sentenced to two years, eight months in prison for selling cocaine out of his Burlington home during a six-month period in 2018 and 2019.
Kale Forest Bailey pleaded guilty in Skagit County Superior Court in August to three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of maintaining a premises or vehicle for drug trafficking.
Bailey was arrested in January 2019 after a Skagit County drug task force investigation during which detectives were able to purchase drugs from Bailey on multiple occasions.
A search warrant later served at his home in the 1900 block of Sunset Drive revealed 300 grams of cocaine, two pistols and ammunition, $7,350 in cash, an AK-47 rifle with ammunition, about 4 pounds of marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia, court documents state.
Upon his release, Bailey will serve one year of community custody.
