A 32-year-old Whatcom County man was sentenced Thursday to 6 1/2 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.
According to court documents, Mark Allen Kamphouse was driving a box truck in October 2019 near the 300 block of Alger Cain Lake Road in Skagit County when he crossed the center line, slamming head-on into a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Eric Christian Howard of Whatcom County.
Kamphouse pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in October 2020.
