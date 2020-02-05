MOUNT VERNON — A 24-year-old Mount Vernon man was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison for his role in a 2017 shooting death.
Issac Manuel Carrasco Jr. pleaded guilty last week to one count of second-degree murder for the death of 38-year-old Jason Boyes, who was shot during a robbery attempt Aug. 1, 2017 while watching TV in his apartment in the 2300 block of Kulshan View Drive in Mount Vernon.
Carrasco is the last of four men to have been sentenced in Boyes' death.
"It has been a nightmare," Boyes' wife wrote in a letter read in Skagit County Superior Court by prosecutor Haley Sebens. "This is the man I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with, now I'm a widow."
In another letter read by Sebens, Boyes' mother said she remembered her son saying "I love you" during their last phone call and recalled visiting him in Norfolk, Virginia, while he was in the Navy.
"I cannot begin to comprehend how someone could take someone's life without reason," she wrote. "May God have mercy on their souls."
The other three men involved in the shooting — Hayden John Allen Picaman, Angel Lopez-Rueda and Christian Eden Flores — are serving prison sentences for their roles in Boyes’ death.
Picaman, who was 19 at the time of the killing, was the first to plead guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in prison; Lopez-Rueda, who was 18 at the time of the killing, was sentenced to 14 years in prison; and Flores, who was 19, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
All men had been charged with first-degree murder.
Prosecutors believe that while Flores was the one who pulled the trigger Carrasco played the largest role in Boyes' death because he is the one who knew Boyes and planned the robbery.
"I'm willing to take the 17 years just to bring closure to Jason's family," Carrasco said at his sentencing.
Carrasco's lawyer, public defender Robert Roth, said that despite claims Carrasco was the "mastermind" of the shooting, Boyes' death was an accident that took all of the young men by surprise after the gun "accidentally" went off.
"For my part, I wouldn't call him a mastermind," Roth said. "I would call him more of a reluctant participant."
Boyes died of multiple gunshot wounds to the back, Sebens said.
Judge Dave Needy, who has presided over the cases of each of the four men, said that while each of the men will have their lives forever changed by their lengthy prison sentences, they will still have the opportunity to move on and have children and families, something Boyes will not.
"Young men, drugs, guns, violence, it just goes on and on and on and everyone loses," he said.
Upon completion of his sentence, Carrasco will serve three years of community custody. The offense is also a "strike offense," meaning that should he be convicted of two other "strike" offenses Carrasco would spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
