MOUNT VERNON — A 20-year-old Bow man was sentenced Thursday to 11 years, six months in prison after pleading guilty to a March 2020 assault that sent a boy who was 17 at the time to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Trevor Ryan McCabe pleaded guilty in Skagit County Superior Court to one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and one count of second-degree theft — a charge that also carried a firearm enhancement — for the attack that occurred at McCabe's residence.
According to court records, McCabe told the victim, whom he knew, on March 21 to come to his house.
When the boy arrived, McCabe struck him, causing the boy to fall to the ground and begin to seize. McCabe continued to assault him while recording the assault and posting it to social media, the documents state.
Due to the extent of his injuries, the victim may never fully recover, Skagit County prosecutor Branden Platter said.
"A 'fight' is between two people and this is not what occurred here," Platter said. "This is a savage beating of a young man who could not defend himself."
Although, according to court documents, McCabe used racial slurs while attacking the boy, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's Office determined the slurs were not part of his motive for the assault and therefore the assault did not meet the legal definition of a hate crime, Platter said.
Instead, law enforcement and prosecutors believe the motive was jealousy and anger, Platter said.
Judge Tom Verge said that while it may not have been a hate crime by legal standards, it was clear McCabe, 18 at the time of the assault, had "evil intent" when he assaulted the victim.
"It's clear, absolutely clear, this was a crime of rage and evil intent," Verge said. "I have no idea where your rage came from or why you acted with such evil intent when you so viciously attacked (the victim)."
Verge called the case a "heart breaking tragedy" for the victim and his family, as well as for McCabe's family and the community.
"It's a tragedy for our community in Skagit County to learn such callous and senseless violence exists here," Verge said.
The first-degree assault conviction is a “strike” offense. Under state law, those convicted of three such offenses are required to be sentenced to life in prison.
The victim's sister spoke at the hearing, and statements from both the victim and his mother were read in court.
"I know you're not sorry for what you did, you're sorry you got caught," the victim's statement read.
