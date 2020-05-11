A 40-year-old Mount Vernon man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after the Honda Accord he was driving on South Skagit Highway was struck by a Chevrolet Avalanche in a hit-and-run collision.
The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene on foot and State Patrol detectives are investigating.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, the Avalanche was traveling eastbound and crossed the center lane, striking the Honda, according to a State Patrol incident report. Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch.
State Patrol trooper Heather Axtman said the driver of the Avalanche left the Mount Vernon man at the scene with multiple broken bones and internal injuries.
Without the responsible driver, it's difficult to determine the cause of the collision.
"We need to get ahold of the driver because it’s the driver’s responsibility to stay at the scene," Axtman said.
The hospitalized man could provide some insight, though, as he recovers, she said.
