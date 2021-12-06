SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A man carrying a loaded shotgun near Sedro-Woolley High School was arrested Monday morning.
The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center, and the Sedro-Woolley Police Department is investigating.
About 7:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man was walking with a shotgun in the alley behind the 100 block of Talcott Street, about a block from the school.
Because that time of day is busy with the arrival of students on foot and by vehicle, officers positioned themselves in the area to protect students, according to a statement from the Sedro-Woolley Police Department.
An officer located the armed man several blocks away from where he had been spotted. He was to the west of the school after apparently having passed it.
The man told the officer he had a pellet gun. He attempted to flee, then swung the firearm at the officer like a club.
The officer tackled and handcuffed the man, then confirmed the man was in possession of a loaded shotgun wrapped in packing paper, a knife and several baggies of what is believed to be methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, according to the department's statement.
Sedro-Woolley police Lt. Daniel McIlraith said at 2 p.m. the department is investigating how close the man came to the school and why he was carrying the firearm.
