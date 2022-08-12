HAMILTON — Bates is a recognizable name in the town of Hamilton.
Tim Bates was mayor for 27 years before he died of a heart attack in 2012.
“It was a long time,” Mandy Bates said of her father’s tenure as mayor. “Honestly, if he was still alive I will guarantee you he would probably still be sitting here.”
Now, Mandy Bates will follow in her father’s footsteps.
She will be sworn in Tuesday as the town’s next mayor, replacing Travis Patrick who resigned in July for what he said were possible conflicts between his duties and personal relationships.
Bates was appointed to fill an open seat on the Hamilton Town Council in February, and at that time had already decided to run for mayor in 2023.
She is looking forward to serving as her father had, and said people in town have similar feelings.
“When I go up and talk to (residents) I get ‘Congratulations. It’s about time,’” Bates said.
She will be Hamilton’s third mayor in just over two years, something that can be hard on a town.
“I believe that Hamilton can survive a lot of things, and it’ll survive this too,” Bates said.
The last few years have been a whirlwind for the town, so her biggest goal is to get everything straightened out and make sure everyone knows how the town operates, she said.
Bates believes that if she is going to be successful in office it will be because of the staff at Town Hall.
“My dad was a firm believer, and I believe it also, the mayor should not have to be here every single day in this office behind the desk,” she said.
In order for that to happen, and especially so she can help run the Hamilton Cafe and Store that she co-owns with her mother, Bates said she needs a solid staff.
She said she thinks she has that in water clerk Theresa Boots and Clerk-Treasurer Kym Eldridge, who are both fairly new to their positions.
Boots came aboard in about February and Eldridge took over her position in the past month.
“They have went in there and have gotten stuff finished and started and fixed that the council has been asking for, for months. And at our council meeting coming up next Tuesday night they will get all the stuff they’ve been asking for that for some reason they just weren’t getting,” Bates said.
There are several projects in town that Bates is excited about.
Janicki Industries has broken ground on a new facility that Bates said could bring in 200 jobs.
Forterra is also progressing on plans to build a new neighborhood on 48 acres outside the floodplain, said Bates.
Forterra Managing Director of Strategic Communications Michael Kelly said the Town Council approved site plans for the development in 2021.
The company is hoping to break ground in 2025, Kelly said.
Bates is hoping Forterra could get an early start on the project as the development could provide housing for those who will work at the Janicki Industries facility.
Other projects Bates would like to see happen are an expansion of the town’s park and bringing back community events such as water days, which includes water balloon fights and a misting system set up by the fire department for the kids in town.
The Town Council will also have to appoint a new member to replace Bates.
