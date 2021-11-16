Near record-setting flooding of area rivers has damaged businesses in Skagit County, displaced some from their homes and left others stranded.
In Bow on Tuesday, staff at Samish Gold Seafoods were cleaning up after thigh-high water had flooded their store.
The oyster market and adjoining Thai restaurant were one of several businesses in the Allen area of Bow that flooded after the Samish River crested Monday.
“It’s kind of bad, it’s sad,” owner Gerardo Rodarte said. “We started building the business up, and now the flooding.”
Samish Gold Seafoods, which opened in 2020, is moving its product to other locations to try to salvage it.
Just down the road on Chuckanut Drive, a grocery store had several inches of water inside. With thigh-high water across the road, Chuckanut Drive remains closed in both directions at Avon Allen Road.
Unable to drive on the flooded road, local residents figured out other ways to get around.
Ezra Fowler, Marissa Conklin and dog Codi got a ride from their landlord in a canoe to escape the flooded area around their home.
“We were stuck for two days,” Fowler said.
After the canoe trip, the two were waiting with their dog on the side of the road to be picked up by a relative.
Fowler said while their house wasn’t flooded, they worried about damage at Chuckanut Hair, a salon on Chuckanut Drive owned by Conklin’s mother. They had previously sandbagged the business in preparation for the flooding.
“It usually floods every November, but this is way worse,” Fowler said.
At a Red Cross shelter set up in Mount Vernon, three people were waiting for news about the flooding.
Donna and Gary Fosdick, who live on Barker Street in west Mount Vernon, saw the city’s evacuation recommendation and the rising water line Tuesday morning, and decided it wasn’t safe to stay behind.
“It’s always better to get out when you can,” Gary Fosdick said.
Donna Fosdick uses a wheelchair, and said she was worried she wouldn’t be able to escape quickly if the water reached her home.
“We thought about staying, but I told my husband ‘You couldn’t get me out in time,’” she said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, they didn’t know whether their home was at risk. The two are on a fixed income, and are worried that they won’t be able to replace the things that may be damaged by flooding.
“It’s like everything we’ve got is at risk,” Gary Fosdick said.
Ashley Mosely, of Bellingham, has been trapped in Skagit County since Monday morning.
She came to Mount Vernon by bus for a doctor appointment. By the time she was done, flooding had impacted the roads and her bus home was canceled, she said.
“I got stranded,” she said. “It’s like nothing’s going right for me.”
Now, she said she’s missing important doctors appointments and a job interview in Bellingham.
She said she was thankful to the Red Cross for giving her a safe place to sleep while she waits for a chance to get home.
“Otherwise I’d be on the street,” she said.
There was some good news Tuesday. In Mount Vernon, a 1.7-mile floodwall was helping keep downtown dry.
At the Skagit Riverwalk Plaza, several residents remarked they were impressed seeing the floodwall in action.
Without the wall, downtown would be inundated with water, threatening many businesses. This is the highest the river has been since the floodwall was completed in 2018.
“I think it was a smart move,” Mount Vernon resident Cynthia Toland said of the floodwall project.
Toland said she remembers helping fill and stack sandbags during past floods before the wall existed.
Burlington resident Sue Henry said she had a new appreciation of the project after seeing the wall — made up of concrete pillars and stacked aluminum panels — deployed.
“It’s lot more impressive to see it up,” she said.
The floodwall can hold back water up to 38 or 39 feet, according to the city of Mount Vernon. The Skagit River crested at 36.9 feet Tuesday morning, only a few feet below the top of the wall.
