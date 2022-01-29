ANACORTES — Eleven students gathered in a small waterfront building Saturday to learn the skills for a career at sea.
The San Juan Economic Development Council (SJEDC) sponsored the event and dropped the cost of the $250 course to $20, said Elisabeth Boyle, director of operations at the Northwest Maritime Academy.
At the end of the course, students received their ordinary seaman certification, the first step in becoming a licensed maritime professional.
Washington State Ferries (WSF) is hiring for 140 jobs, 30 of which are for entry-level deck hands, Boyle said.
“There is an immediate need for entry-level workers on board,” she said.
Individuals with an ordinary seaman certification can begin working immediately, meaning the students in Saturday’s course are qualified to begin a career with WSF, Boyle said.
The ordinary seaman certificate is the first step in the long and complex process of obtaining an able-bodied seaman license from the U.S. Coast Guard.
SJEDC partnered with the Northwest Maritime Academy to make the process easier for individuals who want to pursue a career onboard a vessel, said Michelangelo von Dassow from SJEDC.
SJEDC identified that the initial ordinary seaman certificate was a barrier to a maritime career for San Juan County residents, von Dassow said.
Due to the unpredictable and short-staffed state ferries, San Juan County residents have been stranded on the islands in need of medical attention, unable to attend important events on the mainland, and businesses have struggled with transportation of staff and products, according to a survey conducted by SJEDC.
When workers start at WSF, they are given some on-call shifts and their schedules can be unpredictable, which is not easy for someone who relies on the ferries for transportation, von Dassow said.
Boyle said that awareness is another barrier standing in the way of a maritime career, especially for women.
She said most people don’t realize that working on state ferries comes with good pay, a good schedule and the ability to come home at night, which isn’t always the case for maritime careers.
“It’s good employment and it’s available now,” Boyle said.
WSF can help employees earn their able-bodied seaman license, which bumps them up in seniority, resulting in fewer on-call shifts, Boyle said.
State Ferries will partially reimburse employees for the $900 able-bodied seaman course, she said.
Boyle said topics for Saturday’s course included emergency training, basics of seamanship, maritime career training, basic firefighting, vessel maintenance, knot tying and application help.
Rowan Roberts-Davis, 20, attended the course on Saturday because he hopes to work on a research vessel as a marine biologist one day.
Roberts-Davis said he plans to earn his able-bodied seaman certificate next and find a job on a boat.
Boyle said the academy plans to host another course similar to the one on Saturday. It will be open to any San Juan county resident, but it will not be sponsored by SJEDC, so the fee will be higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.