LA CONNER — Skagit County’s maritime economy includes everything from boat building and manufacturing, to commercial fishing and recreational boating, to the businesses that support them.
A group of maritime leaders is working to address the biggest challenges in the industry, and put Skagit County on the map as part of the statewide Washington Maritime Blue Strategy. A symposium was held in La Conner Wednesday afternoon to kick off the new maritime cluster.
“It’s important to have a presence in the state so (other businesses) know what we have to offer,” said Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County CEO John Sternlicht.
He said the cluster will help companies work together on issues that impact the industry as a whole, such as the need to attract skilled workers to the region.
Workforce development was identified as one of the main goals in the Anacortes Maritime Strategic Plan, which was developed by the city of Anacortes, Port of Anacortes and EDASC, and adopted last year.
Ann Avary, director at the Marine Manufacturing & Technology Center of Excellence in Anacortes, said training programs — such as those offered for high school students and through Skagit Valley College — help train students for marine industry jobs.
As workers age and retire, she said the industry faces a challenge in how to recruit the next generation of workers — especially those from underrepresented communities as the population becomes more diverse.
“To be competitive, we have to understand and embrace it,” she said.
The state’s maritime sector supports 146,000 jobs with an average wage of $70,800, according to the state Department of Commerce.
La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes said another challenge is the need for shoreside infrastructure, such as haul-out equipment for boats at the La Conner Marina.
Sternlicht said Skagit County’s maritime economy is drawing interest globally. In October, a delegation of state leaders visited Norway to explore opportunities in maritime and clean technology.
“We met with a number of businesses who have an interest in us,” he said.
The plan is to host maritime symposiums three to four times a year.
