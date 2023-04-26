MOUNT VERNON — Construction on Martha’s Place is complete, making it ready to provide homes for at least 70 homeless Skagitonians.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, stakeholders celebrated Mount Vernon’s new homeless housing complex, touting this model as the path toward truly making a dent in homelessness.


