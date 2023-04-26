MOUNT VERNON — Construction on Martha’s Place is complete, making it ready to provide homes for at least 70 homeless Skagitonians.
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, stakeholders celebrated Mount Vernon’s new homeless housing complex, touting this model as the path toward truly making a dent in homelessness.
Will Rice, agency director for Catholic Community Services NW, said he has about 30 people ready to move in. The goal is to have the place fully leased by the end of May, he said.
Catholic Community Services will manage the complex.
Once residents start moving in at the end of this week, they will have a safe space to call their own — complete with furniture assembled by volunteers and home goods donated from the community.
Rice said the $22 million, 70-unit complex is unique in Skagit County.
This facility is the first in the county to use what’s called a permanent supportive housing model, he said.
Residents are given a home and case management support, but aren’t required to be sober before being housed. Smoking is forbidden in the building, but staff won’t stop residents from drinking or using drugs if they aren’t disruptive to others.
Rice said these rules are due in part to funding — federal dollars come with a requirement that providers offer housing without sobriety requirements.
This isn’t Catholic Community Services’ first time using this model, one that has proven to be a fairly effective way for most homeless people to stabilize, improve their lives and get on track for long-term housing, he said.
“We really focus on behavior,” Rice said. “We strive to create a culture where problematic usage is addressed … by staff, and by other residents.”
His experience shows once people get comfortable with stable housing, they tend to want to address the mental health or addiction issues that may have led to their homelessness.
Rice said about 20% of residents in such housing “seem to not want to, or be able to, make changes in their behavior to live in an apartment setting.”
“Housing First is a great model, but it’s not perfect and it’s not for everyone, or every community,” he said. “You don’t want to denigrate the whole thing because it’s not perfect.”
Skagit County Commissioner Peter Browning, who spoke at the ceremony, said the county is committed to making this project successful.
Skagit County owns the building, and is a major funding partner.
“This is a very essential service,” Browning said. “It’s exactly what we need to be doing.”
Rice thanked the county, the city of Mount Vernon and Mayor Jill Boudreau, who was present at the ribbon-cutting. The city ensured this project could be built at the East College Way site, and contributed $500,000 in late March.
Rice said Catholic Community Services has named the building’s community room after Boudreau, in recognition of her commitment to Martha’s Place.
In a speech, Boudreau said she was honored to be part of a community committed to investing time and effort to combat homelessness.
She said she remembered when, in 2016, she and other leaders in the county toured a permanent supportive housing project in Bellingham called Francis Place. This trip was inspiring, and put the county on the path for Martha’s Place.
“Now I’m excited to see the fruits,” Boudreau said.
Two members of Skagit County’s legislative delegation attended, Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, and Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor.
“This is exactly what we need a lot more of,” Ramel said at the ceremony. “We know this is the solution to homelessness.”
Rice said his team has over the past six months worked with dozens of people who were unhoused or unstably housed, offering them temporary shelter while working with them to collect the documentation needed to apply.
Because permanent supportive housing is intended to serve those most vulnerable, there are strict eligibility requirements.
Residents need documentation that proves they’ve been chronically homeless and have an economic hardship, and many of the units also require documentation of a disability, Rice said.
Navigating these requirements and finding the best candidates is “kind of like threading a handful of needles,” Rice said.
Sarah Hinman, assistant director of county Public Health, said this project has a long history, and that it’s hard to believe it’s finally open.
Her department started working on this project about seven years ago, and most of that time was spent trying to attract government funding.
“It almost feels a little bit surreal to finally be here,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling, (but) it’s sad that it takes that long to get a project like this funded.”
The bulk of the funding comes from the state Housing Trust Fund and the Washington State Housing Finance Commission.
In addition to Mount Vernon’s $500,000, the Burlington’s City Council approved $300,000 for the project, and Sedro-Woolley gave $100,000.
But the future of the county’s funding for homeless services is a bit uncertain. Revenue for local homeless services is tied to a fee on property sales, and a cooling real estate market means less money is coming in.
Browning said this doesn’t affect the county’s 15-year commitment to keeping Martha’s Place open. Because he believes in this project, he said he would prioritize it over other programs.
At the same time, Rice said Catholic Community Services is skilled at finding new grant opportunities, and his goal is to raise enough so the project can be self-sustaining.
