Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens are leading the primary race for a position on the Anacortes School Board.
McIlmoyle, executive director at the Anacortes Arts Festival, received 2,781 votes, or about 46% of the votes, after Tuesday night's vote count.
Small business owner and former Marine Corps officer Stevens, received 2,343 votes, or about 39% of the total.
Anastasia Brencick, a massage therapist and educator, sits in third with 874 votes, or about 15% of the vote.
The three candidates were vying to fill a seat long held by current board President Bobbilyn Hogge, who did not seek re-election.
The top two primary election finishers move on to the Nov. 2 general election.
