Kim Rawlins usually devotes much of her time to Rumours Hair Design, the salon she founded and still owns in Mount Vernon.
With the salon closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she's found another way to keep busy: delivering meals — and sometimes, a little human contact, albeit at a safe distance — to seniors in need.
Rawlins is one of an influx of volunteers who have helped Skagit County Meals on Wheels continue to pursue its mission of delivering hot meals throughout the county despite the pandemic.
She said she's always been intrigued by the organization, having seen its presentations during various community functions. The pandemic, she said, gave her the opportunity to come on board as a volunteer.
"I've always been inspired by them," she said. "I go to (charity) auctions through different groups — Rotary, Kiwanis. Meals on Wheels has always been my favorite. There's just something about what they do ... It's always been close to my heart."
Rawlins called to volunteer and was able to train the same week, working with experienced drivers. Soon she had her own route of about 18 meal recipients.
"It's really exciting. This is something I've always wanted to do," she said.
Renee Corcoran, senior program coordinator at Skagit County Public Health, said the boost in volunteers has been welcome. She said there have been about 35 new volunteers in the past few weeks.
"There's a lot of new help out there. Some who were laid off, or maybe they're younger and don't have risk factors that others do," Corcoran said. "People wanting to help, step in and fill those gaps is amazing. We're processing them as quick as we can. We're looking to add a route."
Corcoran said the help is especially appreciated during a challenging time for the Meals on Wheels program.
The pandemic struck during its prime fund-raising time, canceling several planned events. It also created logistical issues such as staffing the kitchen while still following social distancing protocol.
She said the county's Meals on Wheels program is one of the few that still delivers hot meals to most of its clients, who are 60 and older and have trouble leaving their homes or preparing meals. In February, drivers were delivering about 350 meals a day, and by the end of March it was more than 400.
It's not only meals, Corcoran added. The deliveries can give seniors a familiar routine, a friendly face to wave to and perhaps other surprises.
Sometimes drivers deliver pamphlets with useful information on avoiding scams; other times they deliver artwork created by children.
"It brings a smile to clients' faces. You'll see them pinned up on the fridge a year later," Corcoran said.
Even though she's a relative newcomer, Rawlins got to take part in that aspect of Meals on Wheels, too. She delivered tulips donated by Tulip Town to those on her route.
She said she hopes to stick with it, even when she's again needed at her salon.
"I want to keep this as part of my life. I'd like to stay involved," she said.
