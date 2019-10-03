MOUNT VERNON — A BNSF Railways train stopped on its tracks through Mount Vernon for about two hours Thursday morning snarled traffic across several major roads and caused backups on Interstate 5.
Mount Vernon police Lt. Greg Booth said the southbound train's engine was stalled just south of Fir Street, leaving Fir Street, Riverside Drive, East College Way and Hoag Road blocked.
"There is a big, long train stuck," he said.
Police and State Patrol were told the problem was a mechanical issue, with the brakes of the train locking up and leaving it stalled in northwest Mount Vernon.
"Basically the whole north end of town is blocked going east to west and west to east," Booth said.
The Mount Vernon School District announced about 8:30 a.m. that the blocked intersections delayed school buses.
Trooper Heather Axtman said the blocked Mount Vernon intersections impacted traffic on I-5, with northbound and southbound backups centering around East College Way.
As of about 8:30 a.m., the northbound East College Way exit off I-5 was backed up with vehicles pulling onto the shoulder.
Booth said by about 9 a.m., the nearby Kincaid Street exit was also getting backed up as drivers tried to reroute into the city.
Axtman said there was also a minor collision on I-5 in the midst of the backup and a vehicle stalled in the area.
BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas said the southbound train was empty and traveling from Canada when it was stopped due to a mechanical issue. The railway sent a team to inspect the train and the issue was addressed, getting the train moving again by about 9:45 a.m.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.