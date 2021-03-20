LA CONNER — With the sale of the Maple Fields property progressing, the town of La Conner will explore how it may use the 24,000 square feet it kept for a park.
The town Park Commission will hold a special meeting online at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The purpose, said commission member Mary Wohleb, is to get community members involved in planning how to use the property.
"This is about the future design of the park, and your involvement in it," said Wohleb, who also sits on the Town Council. "Everyone has a different idea so it would be good ... to have people talk. That way we can get everyone involved."
Earlier this month, the Town Council agreed to sell much of the nearly 2-acre property that is known as Maple Fields. If the sale is completed, 70% of the property will be sold for the development of residential units, and the rest reserved by the town for a park.
What will that park look like, and what will it be used for?
That answer won't be determined Wednesday, but Wohleb said the process will begin and be driven by community members, many of whom weighed in at recent Town Council meetings. She said several factors will eventually be weighed, such as what use would attract grants.
But the use will largely be driven by the community, Wohleb emphasized.
"I'm excited there's energy in the community," she said.
Those interested in the meeting can find a Zoom link on the town government's website, townoflaconner.org. Those interested can also join the meeting by phone.
