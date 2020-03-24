The city of Sedro-Woolley on Tuesday canceled its regularly scheduled City Council meeting and will instead hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday using an online program, GoToMeeting, due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home mandate.
Only essential staff already at City Hall will participate in the meeting in person, according to a meeting notification. Council members and community members who would like to join the meeting can access it online.
The meeting can be accessed online and by phone.
— Online: global.gotomeeting.com/join/268761181
— By phone: 1-646-749-3122, access code 268-761-181
The town of Concrete also made changes this week in response to COVID-19.
Concrete council members and officials met Monday with the door and windows of Town Hall open and with each seated or standing more than 6 feet apart. One participant called in.
“With the various precautions we were taking, the door stood open, the windows were open and we all wore our jackets since it was a bit cold,” Mayor Jason Miller said. “It was kind of wonky, but we made it work and I was really proud of the efforts.”
During the meeting, the town issued an emergency declaration and decided to close Town Hall to the public except by appointment.
“If someone absolutely needs to, they can call and make an appointment to come by for cash payments for utility bills, or notary needs,” Miller said.
The towns of Hamilton and Lyman have each also declared emergencies as of last week and their respective town halls are closed.
