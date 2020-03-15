Education news shutterstock
Shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Madison Elementary School, 907 E. Fir St. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.

