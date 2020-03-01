Education news shutterstock
n The Mount Vernon School Board will host community forums on March 2, 3 and 5 to allow the community’s input on the School District’s next superintendent. Each of three finalists will attend a forum from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School, 314 N. Ninth St. The community will be invited to give feedback after each meeting.

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

 

