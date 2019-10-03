Conway School Board member Wade Melton is facing a challenge from first-time candidate Jennifer Smith in the Nov. 5 general election.
Melton, who is seeking his second full term, is eager to continue the recent work the board has done.
“A lot of it is that we have some momentum now,” he said of his reasons for running.
He said part of that momentum comes from the 2018 hirings of Superintendent Jeff Cravy and Principal Tim Dickinson.
Smith, who according to information submitted to the Skagit County Elections Department, has lived on Fir Island for 11 years. She and her husband own four agriculture-related businesses in the district.
She said the amount of taxes those businesses pay to the district is one reason she is running.
“It’s an investment,” she said. “It’s where our dollars are going. I want to be part of helping those dollars be spent wisely.”
Though Smith has no children in the school district, she said she feels connected to education because of her mother’s work with 4-H, Sunday school and as a preschool teacher.
She also said she knows children who attend school in the district.
“I have a lot of neighbor kids that I love dearly,” she said.
Melton has had one child go through the K-8 school district and a second is in the sixth grade.
He said his experience with the school district includes serving on the facilities committee for the rebuild of the school in 2013-2014, hiring management, and this year approving adding electives including Spanish.
The electives — as well adjusting the middle school class schedule to mimic the schedule at Mount Vernon High School — should make the transition to high school easier for Conway students, he said.
“One of the goals (of the electives) is to get kids able to knock out a few high school prerequisites while still at Conway,” he said.
