Pleasant Ridge Cemetery just east of La Conner revived a Memorial Day tradition Monday that wasn’t held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s great to be able to get back to tradition,” said cemetery district Commissioner Tim Goodman.
A crowd gathered and an eagle soared overhead as the Rev. Don Robinson spoke about the legacies people leave — and the legacies left by those who have served their country.
“We choose our roads,” Robinson said. “And we are forever known by the tracks we leave behind.”
While the men and women who have served our country — sometimes with the ultimate sacrifice — have left their tracks, we all have roles to play, Robinson said.
“May we be the ones to move the obstacles and the mountains and the hills that stand in the way,” he said.
Eleanor Warenski, 7, and her younger brother Landon Michael, 4, came to the event with a handmade sign honoring their father Justin Warenski, a Navy submariner who died in October.
Memorial Day, Eleanor said, is a time to celebrate those who served in the military, especially those such as her father who can no longer take part in the day.
“It’s a lot of pride, but also a lot of grief,” said Katelyn Warenski, Eleanor and Landon Michael’s mother. “They’re very proud of their dad. And he’s very proud of them.”
The ceremony included a speech by Laurie Lane, a descendant of Skagit County pioneers, who talked about the strength, tenacity and hard work of the pioneer families who settled here, including her great-great grandmother Louise Johnson.
The ceremony closed with La Conner High School freshman Sammy Williams playing taps on his trumpet.
As he played under the warm sun, a gentle breeze rustled the large American flags hung to commemorate the day.
