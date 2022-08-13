Northern State Hospital Cemetery
A plaque honoring those buried in the Northern State Hospital Cemetery has been reinstalled at the site.

 Vince Richardson / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A granite plaque that honors the 1,487 Northern State Hospital patients interred in the former hospital's cemetery has been reinstalled.

The city of Sedro-Woolley removed the plaque in 2021 after the brick wall on which it was installed was damaged by vandals.

