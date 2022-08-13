SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A granite plaque that honors the 1,487 Northern State Hospital patients interred in the former hospital's cemetery has been reinstalled.
The city of Sedro-Woolley removed the plaque in 2021 after the brick wall on which it was installed was damaged by vandals.
Now, the plaque sits atop a pedestal-type structure near a new picnic table.
A dedication is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 1.
The plaque was originally installed as part of a Sedro-Woolley High School class project.
But over the years, the wall on which it was installed proved to be a magnet for graffiti. And after the wall's structural integrity was damaged by a truck, the city removed the wall as a safety precaution.
Sedro-Woolley Parks and Recreation Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina said the plan all along was to return the plaque to the site.
"We were able to salvage the granite stone out of the center (of the brick memorial)," he said. "So the city had a metal stand built for that and then we had Todd's Monuments, a headstone company in Conway, polish it and redo all the grout work on it.
"All we did was put the plaque onto the stand and then installed the whole thing."
The memorial's return allows the city to check off the final item on a rather lengthy to-do list for the cemetery.
Projects included putting gravel in the parking lot, improving the area's drainage, and installing new fencing, a gate and security lighting.
"That was kind of the last thing we had to do up there," Salseina said. "That was the capstone of the whole project."
There is nothing else to do at the cemetery — at least for now.
"In the original scope of all those plans having to do with the cemetery was to get some ground penetrating radar and actually remap the graves," Salseina said. "Just to try and see who is buried where up there. But that is now a future project that is a ways off."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.